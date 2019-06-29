Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp

Mindless vandalism is jeopardizing Kouga Municipality’s efforts to build sidewalks near the Point in Arcadia, Humansdorp.

The newly-cast sidewalks have become a regular target for vandals intent on holding back development in their communities.

“We appeal to the public to alert the nearest police station or call the municipality’s 24/7 emergency number (042 291 0250/042 200 2200 – press option 5) should they notice any suspicious activity, said the Municipality in a statement.

The DA led Kouga Municipality is busy upgrading infrastructure in the various towns, including resealing roads in Humansdorp, upgrading community halls in Jeffreys Bay and waste water treatment plants in Patensie.

