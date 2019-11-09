Panga attack at Humansdorp school – students hospitalised

Four students at the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School were rushed to hospital on Friday morning (8 November 2019) after being assaulted with knives and pangas.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart says several officers responded to the school at about 7.30 am following a complaint of an alleged fight between learners.

The incident was culmination of simmering tension between the half dozen gangs operating in the area and was triggered apparently by the return of 30 suspected gang members to school after their suspension earlier this year.

The boys were allowed back to write their exams in line with the Education Department legislation which stipulates that no pupil can be prohibited in this regard.

Swart said that four learners ages between 14 and 18 were injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Swart says four other boys who were allegedly involved in the fight were questioned by police.

The kids aged between 16 and 18 were released in the care of their parents.

Four assault cases with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm were opened and will be investigated by Humansdorp detectives.

Several of the students were stabbed and slashed on the back of their heads during the fight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

