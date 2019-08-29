Owen Wright wins Tahiti Pro

Jordy Smith has moved up to number two in the world following the Tahiti Pro where he made the semi finals at

Teahupo’o.

Owen Wright won the event in 6 – 8 foot surf at the world famous surf break after defeating Corona Open JBay winner Gabriel Medina in the final.

This is Wright’s first CT victory since the 2017 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast when the Australian inspired the world with his incredible comeback from a traumatic brain injury he suffered at Pipeline in 2015.

After a slow start, the heat turned into a barrel shoot-out at the twenty-minute mark and saw both surfers go wave for wave. Medina broke away with a 7.83 (out of a possible 10) and backed it up with a second 7-point ride, but Wright fought back with his own 7.73, only needing a 7.21 to win with eight minutes left.

Under priority, Wright scored a near-perfect 9.17 to steal the title from Medina.

Medina was not able to defend his title in Tahiti but still has the opportunity to defend his win at the Freshwater Pro pres. by Outerknown, the next stop on the WSL Championship Tour.

The second-place finish vaults him up to fourth on the Jeep Leaderboard and another step closer to a third world title.

Jordy Smith lost to Wright in the Semifinals. Earlier today Smith dispatched 2015 WSL Champion Adriano de Souza to claim a third-place result, which moves him up to World No. 2 on the Jeep Leaderboard.

The earlier eliminations of Top 5 competitors Kolohe Andino (USA), Filipe Toledo (BRA), Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) opened the door for Smith to strengthen his World Title campaign.

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley Final Results:

1 – Owen Wright (AUS) 17.07

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 14.93

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley Quarterfinal Results:

SF 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 15.67 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 10.66

SF 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 11.16 def. Seth Moniz (HAW) 7.43

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 19.07 def. Jadson Andre (BRA) 16.67

QF 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.06 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 8.67

QF 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 11.77 def. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 2.50

QF 4: Seth Moniz (HAW) 15.60 def. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.83

Current WSL Jeep Leaderboard Top 10 (after Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley)

Filipe Toledo (BRA) 36,600 pts

Jordy Smith (ZAF) 35,450 pts

Kolohe Andino (USA) 35,175 pts

Gabriel Medina (BRA) 34,695

John John Florence (HAW) 32,690 pts

Italo Ferreira (BRA) 31,280 pts

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 30,780 pts

Owen Wright (AUS) 27,365 pts

Seth Moniz (HAW) 22,885 pts

Kelly Slater (USA) 22,385 pts

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o Past Winners:

2019: Owen Wright (AUS)

2018: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2017: Julian Wilson (AUS)

2016: Kelly Slater (USA)

2015: Jeremy Flores (FRA)

2014: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2013: Adrian Buchan (AUS)

2012: Mick Fanning (AUS)

2011: Kelly Slater (USA)

2010: Andy Irons (HAW)

2009: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2008: Bruno Santos (BRA)

2007: Damien Hobgood (USA)

2006: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2005: Kelly Slater (USA)

2004: C.J. Hobgood (USA)

2003: Kelly Slater (USA)

2002: Andy Irons (HAW)

2001: Cory Lopez (USA)

2000: Kelly Slater (USA)

1999: Mark Occhilupo (AUS)

