Os Du Randt to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Springbok prop and two times Rugby World Cup winner Os du Randt is one of six legends who will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Tokyo on 3 November, the day following the Rugby World Cup 2019 final.

World Rugby has announced that Du Randt will be joined by the New Zealand duo of Richie McCaw and Graham Henry, as well as Shiggy Konno (Japan), Peter Fatialofa (Samoa) and Diego Ormaechea (Uruguay).

“This is a wonderful way to recognise the career of one of the best Springboks to ever don the green and gold,” said Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

“He is one of only a handful of players to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice, and the fact that he did it with an interval of 12 years between victories, speaks volumes about the man and his career.

“Os was revered as one of the best props of his generation and he anchored many scrums, not only for the Springboks, but also in the colours of the Cheetahs – whom he helped win their first Currie Cup title in 29 years in 2005 – Cats and Bulls.

“He was the SA Rugby Player of the Year in 1997 and the Players’ Player of the Year in 2004, which points to his popularity amongst his peers and the South African rugby media. We are very proud of Os and he fully deserves to be recognised in this way.”

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby and a former team-mate of Du Randt, both with the Boks and the Cheetahs, said he first met the big front ranker fresh out of high school.

“We were in the same battalion in the army and what is the most amazing thing about him, is that he has not changed one bit over the years, despite doing all the great things he’s done,” said Erasmus.

“We played together for the Boks, Cheetahs and the Cats, I coached him when he came back from retirement, then he won the Rugby World Cup for a second time – if there is one legend in South African rugby history, it’s him. What he’s achieved is simply incredible.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

