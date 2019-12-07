Breaking News
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique on Sunday
Local and visiting swimmers have the opportunity to record national qualifying times when Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics hosts Round 3 of the Eastern Cape Open Water Swimming series at Marina Martinique on Sunday 8 December.

The event is sanctioned by Swimming South Africa so competitive swimmers times will be recognised.

There is a swim  for everyone, ranging from a 100m bank to bank for the kiddies (no charge and may be accompanied by an adult), 500m swim, 1km, 3km, 5km, 7.5km and 10km event.

The first event starts at 9:00am and the weather forecast is for perfect conditions.  To enter visit www.ecswim.co.za, alternatively enter on the day at a slightly higher entry fee.

The event is the final opportunity for swimmers to compete before the premier event on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme, the Marina Mile, takes to the water on 30 December 2019.

Marina Martinique is regarded as the one of the best open water swim venues on the world with the protected salt water canals ensuring swimmers are safe and competitive swimmers can swim fast times.

