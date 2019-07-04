Online entries are closing for Endurade JBayX Trail Run

Online entries for the 2019 Endurade JBayX Trail Run, are closing on Friday.

This three-stage trail run series, with day and night runs, has become more and more popular as the sport of trail running has grown in South Africa.

The concept of putting three 20km stages into a two-day period is one that is both exciting and grueling, but interesting for runners to test their mettle. The night run stage is technical, and runners need to be adept at running with headlamps and dealing with cold conditions.

There are currently still entries available for the 10km & 20km trail runs, as well as a limited number of 3 x 20Km stage race entries.

Kindly note that the event will be unable to accept any entries for the 20km or 3 x 20km after Friday, due to transport logistics. Late entries for the 10Km will be accepted on Sunday 7 July up to 60 minutes before the start of the race, provided the race is not sold-out. Enter online here The Endurade JBayX Trail Run forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest which is being held from 6 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay. The anchor event of the JBay Winterfest is the Corona Open JBay which takes place from 9 – 22 July at Supertubes, regarded as the worlds best wave.

