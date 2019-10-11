Breaking News
No Smart IDs for poor and unemployed South Africans

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that the Department of Home Affairs has no plans to roll out Smart ID Cards to indigent and unemployed South Africans.

This was revealed to the DA in a Parliamentary reply by the Minister of Home Affairs. The reply further states that Government will only provide free Smart ID Cards to the elderly and first-time applicants.

The DA believes this will disproportionately affect people who simply cannot afford to pay for the new Smart ID .

Assisting indigent and unemployed people with free Smart ID cards, would not be a handout, but rather a means to
empower citizens to access employment, educational and other opportunities.

We are of the view that Government should provide indigent and unemployed persons, who earn less than a set amount per year, access to free Smart ID cards.

Living without an identity document can be extremely limiting for the poor as they struggle to access housing, sanitation, healthcare or even basic education, and ultimately excludes them from meaningfully participating in our society.

