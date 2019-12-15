No power for Aston Bay and Paradise Beach

Jeffreys Bay – A transformer at the Apiesdraai substation exploded at about 2pm this afternoon, interrupting the power supply to Aston Bay and Paradise Beach.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this stage.

A standby transformer is being sourced and will be installed as soon as it arrives.

Due to the extent of the repair work required, the affected areas could be without power for up to three days.

The power supply to the Marina Martinique and Pellsrus will also go off from time to time over this period in order for repair work to be done.

“We deeply regret the situation and will keep those affected abreast of progress,” said the Kouga Municipality in a statement.

