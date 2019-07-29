New tender box for Kouga Municipality

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is doing away with its old tender box.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said a new tender box had been installed at the municipality’s Supply-Chain Management offices.

“The new box will replace the old one at the entrance to the municipality’s main administrative unit in Jeffreys Bay,” he said.

“The old box had simply become too small to accommodate the often bulky submissions.

He said the new arrangement would also improve control over the box and reduce the risk of documents going missing.

The municipality’s Supply-Chain Management unit is located in the old Sassa building at 16 Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay.

It can be reached from the Woltemade entrance, but the shortest way to get there is from the back entrance at 21 St Croix Street.

