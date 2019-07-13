New dates for five service delivery meetings

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has set new dates for five service delivery report-back meetings.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the meetings had to be postponed, mainly due to stormy weather.

The new date for the combined meeting for Wards 4, 5 and a section of Ward 15 will now take place on 29 July at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre. The target group is residents from Arcadia, Die Berg, Donkerhoek, Gill Marcus, Graslaagte, Maak’n Las, Kruisfontein, Vaaldam and Moerasrivier.

This will be followed by the meeting for Ward 6 and a section of Wards 12 and 15 on July 30 in a marquee at the KwaNomzamo hall. The target group is KwaNomzamo, as well as the lower and upper Golf Course settlements.

The remainder of Ward 15 will meet on July 31 in the Council chambers at Kouga’s main admin building in Du Plessis Road, Humansdorp. The target group is Boskloof, Panorama and the Humansdorp town area.

Ward 9 and a section of Ward 13 will be meeting at the Vusumzi Landu Hall in Hankey on August 5. The target group is Centerton, Pearl Road, Pillipsville, Stofwolk and old Hankey.

The meetings will conclude on August 6 when Ward 1 will meet at the Oyster Bay Community Hall. The target group is Oyster Bay, Umzamowethu and the surrounding farms.

All meetings will start at 18:00.

Photo: Deon Lategan

