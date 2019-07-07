N2 opened as Police arrest 81 suspects in Plettenberg Bay protests

In response to service delivery related protests that erupted in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, the police arrested a total of 81 suspects on various charges and opened a number of case dockets for investigation.

These suspects aged between 13 and 57 are facing charges of public violence, burglary at business premises, house breaking and theft as well as malicious damage to property.

The police also arrested seven suspects after stolen property were found in their possession in and around the industrial area.

A 28-year-old suspect was released and she was warned to appear in court next week. The other suspects remains in custody and all of them will appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates’ court on Monday, 08 July 2019.

A number of properties and vehicles were damaged during this period and these incidents forms part of the police investigation into this matter.

The N2 highway that was closed as a result of the protest action was reopened yesterday morning and Public Order Police members are patrolling the area.

They are currently monitoring the situation and will remain on the ground until the situation is stabilized.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

