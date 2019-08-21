More arrests for protest action in Hankey

The South African Police have arrested ten more people in connection with the protest action in Hankey.

Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli says seven people were arrested on Monday which now brings the total to 17.

He says a Joint operation Centre has since been established to monitor and respond to the outbreaks of violence in the area.

Nkohli says the R331 between Hankey and Patensie was closed on Tuesday morning after about a thousand protesters started marching towards the Hankey CBD.

Protesters raised several demands with police, who barricaded the road to stop them from entering the town.

He says one of the demands was to release the seven community members who were arrested on Monday.

Nkohli says when their demands were not met protesters ran amok and started pelting them with stones.

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades before eventually making the additional arrests.

The four women and six men are aged between 20 and 54.

All those arrested are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court soon.

