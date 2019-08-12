Mike Posthumus & Derrin Smith win Trans Baviaans

Jeffreys Bay – Mike Posthumus and Derrin Smith won the first of the two 24-hour Trans Baviaans mountain bike races, in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday 10 August 2019.

They completed the 230 km event from Willowmore to Jeffreys Bay in 8:19:15.

Second were Werner Roux and Jono Cloete while Jaco Davel and Ignus Oosthuizen secured third.

Theresa Ralph and Sarah Hill won the women’s team event, with Lucie Zelenkova and Laura-Beth Eicker-Harris came second. Nickey Botes and Esmari de Wet were placed third.

The mixed team race was won by Tanya Kirstein and Christo Roos. Second place went to Kevin Taljaard and Anriette Schoeman, while Mariske Smith and Wayne van der Walt came third.

The results were:

Men’s teams

1. Mike Posthumus & Derrin Smith (dormakaba) 8:19:15

2. Werner Roux & Jono Cloete (Hausberger) 8:48:25

3. Jaco Davel & Ignus Oosthuizen (JacoIgnus) 8:50:25

4. Pieter Seyffert & Myles van Musschenbroek (ProTouch) 8:57:59

5. Steven Hayes & Andreas Studer (Sph Transport) 9:13:58

Women’s teams

1. Theresa Ralph & Sarah Hill (Galileo Risk) 9:06:01

2. Lucie Zelenkova & Laura-Beth Eicker-Harris (Trifactri Chics) 11:35:15

3. Nickey Botes & Esmari de Wet (Kekkel en Kloek) 11:49:57

4. Iliska Verwey & Tanja Schutte (Die Heart) 12:00:11

5. Alisha Myers & Kateryna Tertiienko (D C Gals) 12:07:52

Mixed teams

1. Tanya Kirstein & Christo Roos (Enduroplanet) 9:38:09

2. Kevin Taljaard & Anriette Schoeman (Ecc-Bestmed) 9:56:15

3. Mariske Smith & Wayne van der Walt (Urcycling) 10:18:25

4. Nichol Jordaan & Jana Kruger (Hansie & Grietjie) 10:35:12

5. Liesel Prentis & Ken Prentis (Prentis) 10:56:09

Photo: www.transbaviaans.co.za

