MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal ready for World Title Battle

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal starts today October 16, and runs through October 28, 2019. As the second-to-last stop on the World Championship Tour, this competition can make or break 2019 World Title dreams and requalification hopes, in addition to qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Carissa Moore (HAW), three-time WSL Champion, and Gabriel Medina (BRA), two-time WSL Champion, are both ranked World No. 1 on the Jeep Leaderboard. Moore and Medina are the only surfers who can clinch the World Title early at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.

Moore is no stranger to Supertubos as the 2010 winner of the Rip Curl Pro Portugal.

In the women’s return to Peniche since her win, Moore is excited to compete here again but this time with her fourth World Title on the line. Moore is first on the world rankings with Lakey Peterson (USA) in second, Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) in third, and Caroline Marks (USA) in fourth.

Medina is known to be unstoppable in the back-half of the year. He has proven his ability so far with wins in Tahiti and the Surf Ranch that vaulted him to World No. 1 ahead of Filipe Toledo (BRA) and Jordy Smith (ZAF).

As the 2017 event winner, Medina is excited to take on Supertubos once competition commences. He will surf against Joan Duru (FRA) and wildcard Miguel Blanco (PRT) in Heat 6 of Seeding Round 1.

“I know I can clinch the Title here, but I’m not focusing on that,” Medina said. “I just want to think about each heat individually and focus on winning this event.

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Willian Cardoso (BRA), Ricardo Christie (NZL)

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino (USA), Griffin Colapinto (USA), Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Yago Dora (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Crosby Colapinto (USA)

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Vasco Ribeiro (PRT)

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA), Miguel Blanco (PRT)

Heat 7: Owen Wright (AUS), Jack Freestone (AUS), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 8: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Deivid Silva (BRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 9: Julian Wilson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 10: Seth Moniz (HAW), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Heat 11: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Heat 12: Kelly Slater (USA), Michel Bourez (FRA), Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 2: Lakey Peterson (USA), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Silvana Lima (BRA), Alana Blanchard (HAW)

Heat 4: Caroline Marks (USA), Johanne Defay (FRA), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 5: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 6: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Coco Ho (HAW)

