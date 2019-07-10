Meet the man behind Woodlands Dairy – Lex Gutsche

Over the past two decades Woodland Dairy has grown into the biggest employer in Kouga and supplies dairy product all across South Africa.

Lex Gutsche is the man who started up Woodlands Dairy and has a strong passion for the people of Kouga and Humansdorp in particular.

Lets meet Lex:

“I started farming back in 1980 on my father’s dairy farm, followed by a stint at Cedara College for two years and then did some sheep and lucerne farming for a couple of years.

My father then invited me to return to the dairy farm and it is then that I developed a love for dairy cattle. They are beautifully placid animals that love routine and are happy to come in for milking as long as they are well fed and handled appropriately.

After running Woodlands Farm for about 10 years, I became restless and decided, along with the support of my father, to develop our own dairy factory.

After much planning, Woodlands Dairy was launched in November 1995 in Humansdorp. After starting with 15 employees we now employ about 1475 people.

That is a joy to me as the entire local community benefits from that. Although much of my day is spent behind a desk nowadays, I still enjoy seeing our cows on the pastures, walking to and from the dairy parlour – their playful frolicking in the grass and the smell of the farm.

Our long term goal is to become the most admired dairy company in Africa by growing our brand presence in such a way as to satisfy the demands of the consumer, whilst honouring our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, water and energy usage at our factory and on our supplier farms.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

