Meet the legends – Os du Randt

Os du Randt fittingly retired from rugby at the very top in 2007 having won a second Rugby World Cup, the only Springbok to do so, following South Africa’s 15-6 victory over England in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Born on 8 Spetember 1972 in Elliot, Eastern Cape, Os will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Regarded as one of the finest loosehead props of all time, Du Randt won the first of his 80 international caps in 1994, the year before South Africa’s historic World Cup triumph on home soil, and was the last active member of that iconic squad.

Du Randt was sidelined through injury from 2000-03 but returned to the Springboks’ ranks against Ireland in Bloemfontein in June 2004, thus ending a five-year absence from the international arena.

The fact that he missed 46 matches during his time away makes Du Randt’s final tally of Test caps all the more remarkable and until being overtaken by John Smit in late 2008, the revered prop held the record as South Africa’s most-capped forward.

Aside from his Rugby World Cup successes he was also able to get his hands on the Tri-Nations trophy in 2004 (now the Castle Lager Rugby Championship), as well as enjoying a successful provincial and Vodacom Super Rugby career in South Africa.

