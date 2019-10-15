Media Monitoring Tender for Kouga Municipality

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: CORPORATE SERVICES
NOTICE 187/2019
MEDIA MONITORING SERVICES
Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for Media Monitoring
Services for a period of three (3) years to Kouga Local Municipality.
Tenders
An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za. Printed copies of
the Tender Document will be available at a non- refundable fee of R300 per document
as from Monday, 14 October 2019 from the Registry Section, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys
Bay,6330 Tel No: 042 2002200.
Please note:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will
not be considered.
Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]
Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 187/2019:
“MEDIA MONITORING”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back
entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or
before WEDNESDAY,13 NOVEMBER 2019 at 12:00.
C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER
P.O. Box 21
JEFFREYS BAY
6330