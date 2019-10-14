The Evangelies-Gereformeerde Kerk is having their yearly Market day at Wagondrift en route between Hankey and Patensie, on 26 October.

It starts at 8:00 and will end at about 12:00.

Come early to avoid disappointment. Besides the selling of fresh produce and meat, there will also be pancakes, cakes, roosterkoek, braaivleis and pudding.

“Visit our tea garden for a cup of tea or coffee while the children will be kept busy at the “kinder hoekie”.

Come sunshine or rain, for your convenience, everything is under one roof,” said organiser Hendrik Weyers.

Enquiries can be made via Hendrik on 083 256 2910.

