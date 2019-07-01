Man stabbed to death in Humansdorp

Humansdorp detectives are appealing to the public for assistance with information that can help in solving a murder case after the body of a man was found in Arcadia, Humansdorp yesterday.

On Saturday, 29 June 2019 at about 1am, according to police information, a passer-by noticed the body of a man lying at Goeda Street, Arcadia in Humansdorp.

At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper body.

The deceased was identified as Reavan Galland (29).

Police opened a case of murder and are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the detectives working on serious violent cases at 082 441 7613. The information could also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

