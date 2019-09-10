Man drowns at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay

At 4.30 pm on Sunday, 08 September 2019, during routine lifeguard training, the NSRI were alerted that a swimmer was in trouble at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

A NSRI lifeguard using a Malibu Rescue Board initiated a search and the NSRI Waverunner launched to join assist in the search.

The lifeguard located and recovered the swimmer onto the rescue board.

The 34 year old male was transferred onto a sea rescue craft and CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced.

The patient was brought to shore where paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts but sadly after all efforts were exhausted the man was declared deceased.

The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and the Jeffreys Bay Police have opened an inquest docket.

Photo: Joey Nel

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

