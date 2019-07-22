Man arrested for murdering Policeman

During the early hours of yesterday morning (21 July 2019), three constables were attacked by a lone gunman at Delft South resulting in the death of one member and two others being wounded.

The three constables were on patrol duty when the suspect opened fire on them. One member died instantly after being shot in head while the second member was wounded above his left eye and the third, in his arm.

Shortly after that incident the suspect attacked a second police vehicle a street away from the first incident. SAPS members retaliated and shot the suspect in his left leg and he was subsequently arrested. The suspect is currently in hospital under police guard.

The two wounded police officers have also been hospitalized and receiving medical attention.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the killing and attack on SAPS members in the strongest possible terms and the suspect must face the full might of the law.

“The attack on our police officers this morning must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all members of society”, said General Sitole.