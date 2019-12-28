Man arrested for murder of Allisandre Floors

A man has been arrested after detectives linked him to the murder of a teenage girl, Allisandre Floors (16), whose body was recovered in a plantation a few kilometres outside Storms River yesterday (27 December 2019).

This breakthough follows an extensive investigation after the teenager was reported missing on Monday, 23 December 2019 around 20:00.

The Police immediately started searching for Allisandre while detectives followed crucial leads.

Search and rescue teams also descended to the area to assist with the search.

The investigation paid off and a 41 year old suspect was arrested.

He led the Police to the plantation about 10 kilometres outside Storms River where the body was found.

The suspect is related to the deceased and it was also confirmed that he was the person who was last seen with the teenager.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised everyone involved from the patrol teams to the detectives.

“In some of these cases, Police managed to turn the tide due to the assistance from residents who willingly shared some valuable information” added Brig Lebok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

