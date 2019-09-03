Make a difference with Female Friday

Jeffreys Bay – Help change a life with Female Friday.

Female Friday is a newly launched initiative by the Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic, the Journey Counselling Centre and Oasis FM – is set to collect sanitary towels, toiletries and bras for less fortunate Grade 7 learners in the Kouga region.

Bernadette Swartz from Oasis FM in Jeffreys Bay, says, “The initiative took flight after a radio programme with Sarah Darby and Thandi Radebe – highlighting the desperate plight of young girls who sleep with men to afford sanitary towels and food parcels.”

They decided to start a drive where these items can be collected to assist female learners.

Local organisations, businesses and residents can get involved by making a much needed and life changing donation: new bras (keep the tag on and include the slip), sanitary towels and toiletries (roll-on, spray, lotion, facecloth and soap) packaged in a gift bag.

Alternatively, residents can “adopt” a girl – sponsoring her monthly sanitary towels and toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at the Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic in St Francis Street, the JBay Trauma Centre at Neptune Terrace in Da Gama Road, Oasis FM in Woltemade Street and Kouga Express in Da Gama Road.

For information, contact Swartz from Oasis FM at 073 099 3418.

Photo: Robbie Irlam

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

