Breaking News
JBay Makiti programme of events released
Make a difference with Female Friday
Stage 4 Inbound? Practical Money Moves to Survive Load Shedding Schedule
Probe to determine cause of St Francis fire
Black South Africans explain who they voted for in 2019 election, and why
Port Elizabeth Police launch manhunt for murder suspects
Rising sea levels causing problems for Cape Town
Patients and public suffer due to shocking state of Livingstone Hospital
Highest Ever Country Participation at 2019 ISA World Surfing Games
Photo of the day – Milky Way in technicolour
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Make a difference with Female Friday

Jeffreys Bay – Help change a life with Female Friday.

Female Friday is a newly launched initiative by the Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic, the Journey Counselling Centre and Oasis FM – is set to collect sanitary towels, toiletries and bras for less fortunate Grade 7 learners in the Kouga region.

Bernadette Swartz from Oasis FM in Jeffreys Bay, says, “The initiative took flight after a radio programme with Sarah Darby and Thandi Radebe – highlighting the desperate plight of young girls who sleep with men to afford sanitary towels and food parcels.”

They decided to start a drive where these items can be collected to assist female learners.

Local organisations, businesses and residents can get involved by making a much needed and life changing donation: new bras (keep the tag on and include the slip), sanitary towels and toiletries (roll-on, spray, lotion, facecloth and soap) packaged in a gift bag.

Alternatively, residents can “adopt” a girl – sponsoring her monthly sanitary towels and toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at the Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic in St Francis Street, the JBay Trauma Centre at Neptune Terrace in Da Gama Road, Oasis FM in Woltemade Street and Kouga Express in Da Gama Road.

For information, contact Swartz from Oasis FM at 073 099 3418.

Photo: Robbie Irlam

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive