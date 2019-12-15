Lots of fun for all at Opening of Season in Jeffreys Bay

From a colour run to a lazer show with lots of things to do inbetween is on offer in Jeffreys Bay at the official opening of season tomorrow 16 December 2019.

Jeffreys Bay has been quietly filling up with holiday makers since late November and it appears that the season will be extended this year.

Reports from accommodation establishments is that there is very little accommodation still available in the town.

The full programme for the Opening of Season is as follows:

* 14:00 to18:00 – Free kids activities, including jumping castles, face-painting & photos with Father Christmas

* 14:00 Mayoral Talent Search

* 17:30 Registration opens for Glow-in-the-Dark Colour Run

18:30 Colour Run to the J’Bay Caravan Park and back

* 19:15 Sunset Jazz Picnic

* 20:45 Official Opening with Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks & Switching on of the Festive Lights

* 21:00 Laser Show & Music

There are lots of events for locals and holidaymakers during the season, with the ever popular Marina Mile , presented by Nicholas Melck, taking place on 30 December at Marina Martinique.

With prizes sponsored by Billabong, there are different distances available from a bank to bank for young swimmers to the main swim – the Marina Mile.

