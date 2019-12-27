Lots of fun at JBay Touchies tournament

The annual fast-paced JBay Touchies tournament – one of the biggest highlights on the local sports calendar took place today at Main beach in Jeffreys Bay.

The second year of the tournament sponsored by USN, had 32 teams of eight players each – all battling it out to be crowned the ultimate winners of the beach.

The 2019 champions, Die Afhalers (Jeffreys Bay) walked away with R2000 in prize money and lots of other prizes.

Kouga Municipality won the fun legends game against Heineken Jé Vista Legends (score 3-1) with Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis, as referee.

