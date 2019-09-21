Lots of entertainment at JBay Makiti

The second annual JBay Makiti Festival kicked off in the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park yesterday and featured a variety of entertainment and activities.

The festival brinsg a wide selection of activities, award-winning national acts, performances by upcoming and well-known artists, a beer garden, food and craft stalls and kids’ entertainment.

The stage programme kicked off with a selection of top upcoming and well-known artists such as Gabriel Plaatjies, Strings Capital, Fatman and Early B.

There will also be a 3km colour run taking place, which will start at Dolphin Beach today at a price of R50 per person.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said, “The colour run is a fun event for young and old. As an added incentive, the first 200 online entries will receive free admission to the JBM for the Saturday.”

Big names who will be performing on Saturday include Brendan Peyper, Dewald Wasserfall, Tarryn Lamb and Adam.

Festival-goers can also look forward to fun amusement rides and the World Cup rugby clash between the Springboks and All Blacks will be streamed live on big screens.

On Sunday there will be a gospel show featuring Minister Deon Els and the Imagine band.

“The gospel show will bring a powerful message of hope. To ensure that the message reaches as many people as possible there will be free admission to the terrain from 07:30 to 08:30 for the first 1 000 people to arrive,” Hendricks explained.

The festival will end on a high note with performances by three top South African artists, Corlea Botha, Elvis Blue and Demi-Lee Moore.

Weekend passes is at a cost of R150 per person, as well as day passes and event entries, are available online at www.quicket.co.za.

For more information on the JBay Makiti Festival, visit www.jbaymakiti.net.

