Local surfers selected to compete in SA Junior Champs in JBay

Local surfers selected to compete in SA Junior Champs in JBay

Local surfers selected to compete in SA Junior Champs in JBay

A strong contingent of young Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay surfers have been selected for the Nelson Mandela Bay Surf team that will compete at the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs this year.

The Champs will take place at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay from 24 – 29 September 2019.

The team is:

U/12 BOYS

1. Rory Dace

2. Rylan Jarvis

U/14 BOYS

1. Nathan Plomaritis

2. Joel Dace

3. C-Jay Posthumus

4. Justin VanNiekerk U/14 GIRLS

1. Zia Hendricks

2. Hannah Praetorius U/16 BOYS

1. Ernie Prinsloo

2. Kye Macgregor

3. Calvin Rostrin

4. Makkai Kabbot U/16 GIRLS

1. Chloe Atkinson

2. KayleeShaw-Nell

3. Catelyn Plomaritis U/18 BOYS

1. Angelo Faulkner

2. Ryan Lightfoot

3. Dellin Hendricks

4. Andrew Laverge U/18 GIRLS

1. Daniella Finlayson

2. Kelly Medley

3. Emma Davey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

