Live music in Supertubes Park starts at 2 pm today

Jeffreys Bay – Every year, a number of free live music sessions add to the JBay Winterfest experience and this year is going to be no different.

The fun will be going down in the Supertubes Park for the 2019 Vibe In The Park gigs.

The music starts in the afternoons, with a few bands playing into the evening, as the sun goes down. A number of well-known and popular high-profile bands and musicians will be performing this year.

Along with the more famous bands, there are also a number of equally talented and well-known local bands that will be on stage this year.

These include Loco Madera, The Rhythm Junkies, Black River Gypsy, Sunshine Factory, High Violet and Panic Station.

Sunshine Factory consists of two of the Eastern Cape’s top musicians who play everything from old-school jazzy pop to rock ’n roll hits to current radio favourites, but in their own special way.

Therese Smith provides vocals, percussion and guitar, while Andrew Warneke on bass guitar uses a looper, effects, and playing techniques to create intricate soundscapes.

Loco Madera is a duo consisting of David Houghton and Michelle Ohlhoff, both of whom have been freelance musicians for over 20 years.

They discovered they share an affinity for jazz, in particular the Latin American genres and teamed up to form a guitar duo for which Michelle also sings.

They soon started performing original music, incorporating exciting flamenco rhythms into their arrangements. And so, Loco Madera, meaning “crazy wood”, was born.

Live music lineup at Vibe in the Park:

Friday, July 12

Loco Madera, 14:00 – 16:00

The Rhythm Junkies, 16:00 – 18:00

Desmond and the Tutus 19:00 –

Saturday, July 13

Black River Gypsy, 14:00 – 16:00

Sunshine Factory, 16:00 – 18:00

The Steezies, 18:00 – 19:00

Jeremy Loops, 19:00 –

Friday, July 19

Sunshine Factory, 14:00 – 16:00

High Violet, 16:00 – 18:00

Easy Freak, 19:00 –

Saturday, July 20

Black River Gypsy, 14:00 – 16:00

Panic Station, 16:00 – 18:00

Matthew Mole, 19:00 –

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event for the JBay Winterfest, and takes place from July 9 to 22. More info on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com.

