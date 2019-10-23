Liquid Telecom South Africa wins ‘Best Fixed Network of the Year’

Liquid Telecom South Africa has won the ‘Best Fixed Network of the Year’ award at the 15th MyBroadband Conference and Expo.

This award recognises excellence in the fixed network market. Liquid Telecom stood out from its competitors for the biggest network modernisation project the company has undertaken in over a decade. The network refresh included replacing ageing infrastructure across its core and aggregation networks.

Liquid Telecom’s upgraded network is scalable, future-proof and reliable, helping businesses to accelerate cloud adoption whilst also realising new opportunities. Today, Liquid Telecom has one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks on the African continent.

“Winning the ‘Best Fixed Network of the Year’ award at the 15th MyBroadband Conference and Expo is a great achievement for our team. We enable our clients to be able to embrace their digital transformation journey without hindrance,” said Reshaad Sha, CEO Liquid Telecom South Africa.

The MyBroadband Awards recognise excellence in the South African broadband and telecommunications industry. These awards are based on research and real-world tests that show what South African consumers and businesses really experience.

