Lentefees takes place this weekend in Humansdorp

The second annual Lentefees will take place at the Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp from August 30 to 31.

Sporting close to 100 stalls – including agricultural and vehicle stalls – top-class entertainment, adrenaline packed junior and senior rugby action, a farm run and a women’s FitFest, the festival promises lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Young children can enjoy a fun time at the supervised Kiddies Fun Zone.

There will also be a beer, wine and gin bar for the duration of the festival.

First Choice 7s Rugby

The highlight of the festival is the First Choice 7s Rugby Elite Tournament, hosted by Nico Malan High School. The tournament will see eight primary schools and 16 high schools battle it out on the field.

Primary schools to take to the field at 12:00 on Friday, August 30, are Jeffreys Bay, Stulting, Victory Christian School, Pellsrus, Gamtoosvallei, Graslaagte, Kruisfontein and Charlo.

The top high school teams that will play from 08:00 on Saturday, August 31, are Nico Malan, Paarl Boys’ High, Grey Boys’ High (Port Elizabeth), St Andrews College (Grahamstown), Outeniqua High (George), Framesby (Port Elizabeth), Brandwag (Uitenhage), Daniel Pienaar Technical High School (Uitenhage), Noord-Kaap (Kimberley), Graeme College (Grahamstown), Despatch, Humansdorp Secondary School, Itembelihle (Port Elizabeth), Grens (East London), Oakdale (Riversdale) and PE 7s invitational team (Cilliers and Andrew Rabie).

The winning teams will respectively walk away with R5 000 (primary school) and R7 000 (high school), while the runners-up will receive R3 000 (primary school) and R7 000 (high school).

Information

The festival started with the idea of a 7s rugby tournament, the brainchild of Lex Gutche from Woodlands Dairy, and quickly developed into a two-day festival catering for the whole community.

Tickets cost R80 for adults and R50 for children, and include entry to all shows. Weekend passes are also available.

For more information, contact Nico Malan High School at 042 295 1130 or send an email to nicomalan@gmail.com.

Alternatively, visit the website at www.lentefees.nicomalan.co.za.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

