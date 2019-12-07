Laser show to open festive season in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga will be rolling out the red carpet for residents and visitors this festive season.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the official Opening of the Season would take place on Monday, December 16, at Jeffreys Bay’s main beachfront.

The programme includes a glow-in-the-dark colour run, starting at 18:30, followed by the switching on of the festive lights and a laser show at 21:00.

“A feast of activities has also been lined up for the rest of the holiday period as part of Kouga’s drive to become the Events Capital of South Africa,” he said.

“Safety and security personnel will also be out in full force to help ensure a peaceful and incident-free festive season for everyone.”

The ever popular Marina Mile is one of the premier events on the December holiday programme and will take place at Marina Martinique on 30 December 2019.

Hendricks warned that there would be zero tolerance for traffic infringements, with the focus on drinking and driving, driving without a licence and overloading.

“Joint roadblocks will be held with the South African Police Service to look out for unroadworthy vehicles and drivers for whom warrants have been issued for previous offenses or unpaid fines.”

He said the Kouga municipality’s Traffic and Law Enforcement teams had been strengthened significantly to increase their visibility and effectiveness.

