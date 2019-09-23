Lakey Peterson and Gabriel Medina Win Freshwater Pro

Lakey Peterson (USA) and Gabriel Medina (BRA)won the World Surf League (WSL) Freshwater Pro presented by Outerknown at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California yesterday.

Peterson’s and Medina’s wins put the 2019 World Title race in full swing with Peterson vaulting up to No. 2 on the World Rankings and Medina climbing to World No. 1.

The 2019 Championship Tour will not only decide the prestigious World Title but will also determine who from the world’s elite will qualify to represent their country at surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo next year.

Medina’s comeback is in full swing with his second win at the Surf Ranch.

The Brazilian’s opening runs in the Final eventually secured his second win in three events this season, including the Corona Open JBay, and sent him from World No. 4 to No. 1 to begin a surge toward a third World Title.

Medina’s aerial assaults on the lefthander proved insurmountable once again after earning a near-perfect 9.93 to begin his Final and immediately backing it up with an 8.93 on his backhand.

Once more Filipe Toledo (BRA) earned runner-up with another brilliant performance throughout the week that included multiple, near-perfect rides including a 9.63 in the Final.

But the 24-year-old sustained an injury on his second runs which plagued Toledo with pain heading into the bonus waves. With a vital homestretch ahead Toledo will prepare as best he can after taking on the world’s best in amazing fashion.

Freshwater Pro pres. by Outerknown Men’s Final Results:

1. Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2. Filipe Toledo (BRA)

3. Owen Wright (AUS)

4. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

5. Julian Wilson (AUS)

6. Yago Dora (BRA)

7. Adrian Buchan (AUS)

8. Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Freshwater Pro pres. by Outerknown Womens’ Final Results:

1. Lakey Peterson (USA)

2. Johanne Defay (FRA)

3. Carissa Moore (HAW)

4. Caroline Marks (USA)

2019 Men’s Championship Tour Jeep Leaderboard Following Freshwater Pro

Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 44,695

Filipe Todelo (BRA) – 44,400

Jordy Smith (ZAF) – 40,195

Kolohe Andino (USA) – 36,505

Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 34,600

2019 Women’s Championship Tour Jeep Leaderboard Following Freshwater Pro

Carissa Moore (HAW) – 47,260

Lakey Peterson (USA) – 43,850

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) – 42,070

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) – 39,810

Caroline Marks (USA) – 38,220

The next stop on the 2019 CT is the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, which holds a competitive window from October 3 – 13, 2019.

