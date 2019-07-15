Lakey Peterson advances into Quarterfinals at Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – The Corona Open JBay, the sixth stop on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), completed the remaining two heats of the women’s Round of 16 before the wind came up and event organizers called competition off for the day.

Americans Lakey Peterson and Courtney Conlogue won their heats in three-to-six foot (0.9 – 1.8 meter) conditions at Jeffreys Bay, sending home Australians Bronte Macaulay and Nikki Van Dijk, respectively.

Event organizers have called competition OFF for today, Monday, July 15. The next call will be Tuesday, July 16, at 7:30 a.m. for a possible 8:05 a.m. start.

“We are going to be off tomorrow, Monday,” said Travis Logie, WSL Competition Director. “We are expecting smaller and less consistent waves today and we have promising swell coming Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Another close heat saw Lakey Peterson (USA) and Bronte Macaulay (AUS) go toe-to-toe for the last Quarterfinal spot.

Peterson surfed aggressively, opting for more medium-sized waves, while Macaulay waited for the set waves. A stronger offshore seemed to slow down the heat, leaving fewer options available as time wound down. Peterson held onto the lead and secured her entry in the fourth Quarterfinal, where she will meet Conlogue.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest and has a waiting period until 22 July 2019.

Corona Open JBay Remaining Women’s Round of 16 (H7 – 8) Results:

Heat 7: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 13.00 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 13.00

Heat 8: Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.03 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.43

Corona Open JBay Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Caroline Marks (USA)

QF 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

QF 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

QF 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA)

Corona Open JBay Men’s Round of 16 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 4: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) vs. Adrian Buchan (AUS)

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Heat 6: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) vs. Michel Bourez (FRA)

Heat 7: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Heat 8: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

MONDAY 15th: 3-4’+ faces. Light offshore winds.

Swell/Surf: SW swell eases from Sunday, but holds through the day.

Wind: Light W winds in AM trend light+ WSW-SW for PM.

TUESDAY 16th: 4-6’ becoming 6-8’+ faces. Onshore winds.

Swell/Surf: Rising SW swell fills in, biggest in PM.

Wind: Onshore NE-E winds set up bumpy conditions.

WEDNESDAY 17th: 6-10’ faces in AM eases to 6-8’ in PM. Offshore winds.

Swell/Surf: SW swell, biggest in AM, eases in PM.

Wind: Moderate W becoming SW winds.

THURSDAY 18th: 5-7’ faces in AM eases to 4-6’ in PM. Light+ sideshore AM winds trend offshore in PM.

Swell/Surf: SW swell mix eases some for PM.

Wind: Light NW winds to start before more favorable W/SW winds develop midday into PM.

