Kouga residents can get a will for free

Jeffreys Bay – Residents of Kouga can have their wills drawn up for free at participating legal practices around Kouga during National Wills Week.

The annual National Wills Week will take place from September 16 to 20.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage residents, who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to approach an attorney to have a basic will drafted.

There will be no charge for drawing up the will.

Why should an attorney draft your will?

Qualified in law, an attorney can advise clients on any problem which may arise with regard to a will as they have the necessary knowledge and expertise to ensure that a will is valid and complies with a client’s wishes.

Often a will is not valid, because the person who drafts it does not have the necessary legal knowledge to ensure that the various and strict requirements for the law are met.

If a person dies without leaving a valid will, their assets will be distributed according to the provisions of the Intestate Succession Act.

The provisions of this Act are generally fair and ensure that your possessions are transferred to the deceased’s spouse and children.

Possible problems

The deceased’s assets may not be left to the person of their choice.

It can take a long time to have an executor appointed. The executor who is appointed may be somebody you may not have chosen yourself.

There can be extra and unnecessary costs.

There can be unhappiness and conflict among family members, because there are no clear instructions on how to distribute assets.

The contact details of the attorneys who are participating in the National Wills Week project can be accessed on the LSSA website at www.LSSA.org.za

Participating Kouga Attorneys

CW Malan Jeffreys Bay – 0 042 293 1053

Pieterse Inc. – 0 042 293 3333

Jan Visser Attorneys – 0 042 293 3333

Slabbert Incorporated – 0 042 293 4271

Blignault & Vennote – 0 042 293 2211

