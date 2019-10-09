Kouga Municipality strengthens its frontline

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is strengthening its frontline to improve its responsiveness to residents.

Eleven ward assistants, stationed at ward councillor’s offices in their respective wards, recently completed a five-day training course.

“Ward assistants are the first point of contact for many residents with queries, complaints or requests,” said Kouga Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu.

“The training was aimed at ensuring that they understand the important role they play and how they can go about assisting residents who ask for help at ward councillor’s offices.”

He said that all but three of the wards, wards 4, 7 and 8, currently had ward assistants.

“It’s not always possible for residents to travel to the municipal offices for assistance. Ward offices have, therefore, been established, so as to bring the municipality closer to the people.

“Ward assistants are critical for this system to work. I would like to thank them for the good work they have been doing,” he said.

