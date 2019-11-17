Kouga Municipality seeks ICT Manager

Would you like to live and work in Jeffreys Bay and manage Kouga Municipality’s IT section?

There is an opportunity for an experienced IT manager as per the advertisement below.

Kouga is also looking for a manager: Strategic Projects as they move towards being the best goverened Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 240/2019

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

MANAGER: INFORMATION. COMMUNICATION & TECHNOLOGY

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Information Technology/Science (NQF 7);

Code B Drivers License;

Advanced Computer Skills;

5 Years’ experience in a computing and communications environment;

Fluent in at least two of the official languages in Kouga.

TOTAL COST TO COMPANY R722 122.27 – R918 020.95 (All inclusive package, Excluding Car Allowance)

TASK: 1 6

DUTIES:

Manages the Information Technology functionality;

Manages processes associated with the review and/or formulation of draft policy frameworks and implementation of specific functional procedures, systems and controls;

Manages and controls the procedures, systems and applications associated with the Networks and Telecommunication unit (voice, data, video communication, wide area networks, satellite, wireless, ISDN, etc.;

Conceptualization and control of processes to support improvements to the current Information System architecture; Controls the implementation of hardware, system software, database resources, integration between platforms, security and business continuity;

Management of all ICT projects;

Evaluating and commenting on the adequacy of security and access measures to protect the integrity of corporate data to ensure the service delivery;

Identify and define the immediate, short and long term objectives/plans in respect of maintaining synergy

between the institutions strategic intent and outputs of the ICT Section;

Directs and controls outcomes associated with utilization, productivity and performance of ICT personnel;

Prepare capital and operating estimates and budgets and control expenditure against the approved budget;

Manages the formulation’ of specific contracts and tender documents and controls contractual obligations:

MANAGER: STRATEGIC PROJECTS (Institutional)

REQUIREMENTS:

B Degree in Project Management or relevant NGF 7

Code B Drivers License;

Advanced Computer literacy on MS Office programs;

5 Years relevant experience;

Must have strong research, analytical and problem-solving skills; Fluent in at least two of the official languages in Kouga.

TOTAL COST TO COMPANY R648 642.90 — R822 610.44 (All inclusive package, Excluding Car Allowance)

TASK: 15

DUTIES:

Plans, manages and provides a professional consulting/ advisory service to the Executive Management on a wide range of diverse municipal projects;

Monitors and evaluates the objectives/ outcomes of such projects,

Performance management of the projects as well as annual project reporting and conducting risk assessments;

Undertaking special projects for the Municipal Manager and Directors including studies and chairing task teams;

Establishing and measuring institutional project accomplishments and outcomes against key performance areas and indicators;

Participating in and monitoring the strategic planning process of assigned projects and programs;

Facilitating the improvement of the control environment by acting as a change agent through recommending alternative courses of action, revised operating systems, drafting of guidelines and publications related to institutional projects;

Costing project proposals and preparing reports and plans for submission and adoption by Council

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouaa.qov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 6 December 2019 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. D De Jager: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records. Canvassing of councillors. Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

P. O. BOX 21 JEFFREYS BAY

6330

