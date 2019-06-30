Kouga Municipality is looking for a Communications Officer

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

REQUIREMENTS

Relevant NQF 6 qualification;

At least two years’ experience in a communications environment;

Knowledge and understanding of developmental communications, communications principles, acceptable practices and procedures;

Broad knowledge of all media;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and one other official language in Kouga (Xhosa or Afrikaans);

Good research and analytical skills;

Valid Code B driver’s license;

Competent knowledge of computer applications;

Competency in graphic design would be an advantage.

SALARY: R209 244.00 – R271 572.00

TASK Grade: 10

DUTIES:

Liaising with key municipal departments to develop proactive communications plans to support their business objectives, projects and programmes;

Providing communications support to municipal events/programmes, including media coverage, photography, branding and the development of flyers, posters and other communications products;

Conceptualising, maintaining and creating updated content for all communications platforms, including, external and internal publications, the municipal website and social media;

Translating, proofreading, editing and fact-checking content for communications platforms;

Nurturing a positive relationship and mutual understanding between the municipality and its public/stakeholders, with a view to disseminating information on municipal policies, procedures and programmes;

Developing and implementing suitable ways of communicating complex information on municipal policies, procedures and programmes to all stakeholders;

Dealing with complaints received through the Presidential Hotline.

Researching and preparing reports for operational purposes, Committee meetings and Council;

Performing other reasonable administrative duties, including procurement, as requested by his/her supervisor.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s licence.

Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to recruitment@kouga.gov.za.

Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 19 July 2019 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. D De Jager: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from the Kouga Municipality within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

