Kouga dam levels are very low

The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged all water users in the Eastern Cape to use less water as dam levels continue to drop throughput the province.

A weekly report released by the Department paints bleak picture of the available water in some areas of the province and a consistent decline of major dams.

“The provincial water storage has declined to 49.6%. This is a sharp decline compared to the same period last year when water levels in the province were at 63.7%,” Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the Department said.

“This decline calls for all sectors of society to double their efforts in reducing the manner in which they consume water and inculcate the culture of saving the available water resources.

“Areas where drought is severe are Amathole District, Chris Hani District, Joe Gqabi District, Nelson Mandela Metro and Kouga Municipality.

“The Algoa Water Supply System supplying water to areas such a Nelson Mandela Bay has dwindled to 34.9%, a far cry compared to 54.5% during the same period last year.

“Kouga Dam declined to 34.3% this week compared to 54.3% in previous year at this time, Impofu Dam is at a paltry 16.6% this week, while Loerie Dam dropped from 53.3% last week to 48.5% this week.

Some rain is expected this week in the Kouga region.

