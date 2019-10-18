Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga comes second in Greenest Municipality competition

Kouga Municipality has placed second in the 2019 Eastern Cape Greenest Municipality Competition.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson and members of the municipality’s Waste & Environmental Management team received the award from the East Cape MEC for Environmental Affairs, Tourism and Finance, Mlungisi Mvoko, at a function in Hamburg yesterday.

Benson said Kouga was proud of the achievement, especially as it was the first time the municipality participated in the competition.

He thanked all roleplayers, including Kouga’s communities, for their contribution.

Umzimvubu Municipality from the Alfred Nzo district placed first.

Photo: Clive Wright

