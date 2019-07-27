Kouga celebrates Mandela’s birthday

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks and his team gave young and old a reason to smile on Nelson Mandela Day last week.

The Mayor hosted an extensive programme across the region as the Kouga Municipality joined people across the world in celebrating late President Mandela’s birthday.

It was all about girl power at the Thornhill Combined School, where female learners from the higher grades each received a special sanitary package from Kouga’s Special Programmes Unit.

“A recent study revealed that 30% of South African girls miss school when they are menstruating because they cannot afford sanitary products. This has a far-reaching impact on their education,” Hendricks said.

“We wanted to honour Madiba’s memory by making it possible for these girls to attend school without fear for the remainder of the year.”

Encouraging youngsters to recycle waste was the focus at schools in Humansdorp on Mandela Day.

The municipality’s Waste and Environmental Management section delivered six recycling bins each to Humansdorp Senior Secondary, Kruisfontein Primary, Graslaagte Primary and St Patrick’s Primary.

“The recycling programme not only teaches children to look after their surroundings, but it also becomes a means for schools to generate extra income.

“We have been handing out bins to schools across Kouga and are pleased that we could incorporate these into our Mandela Day Programme as well,” Hendricks said.

Safety and security was another focus of the municipality’s Mandela Day programme.

Floodlights were installed at the entrance to upper Vaaldam in Humansdorp and the surrounding bushy areas were cleared with the help of Community Works Programme (CWP) teams.

Various role players, including the police, also joined hands for a massive bush-clearing exercise at Boskloof.

