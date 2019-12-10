Keeping road users safe this festive season

Jeffreys Bay – Lawlessness will not be tolerated on Kouga’s roads this festive season.

That’s the warning from Kouga Municipality’s Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“We want everyone to arrive alive at their holiday destinations. The municipal and provincial Traffic Departments will, therefore, be out in full force this December and January,” he said.

He said a zero-tolerance approach would be taken towards traffic infringements, with the focus on drinking and driving, driving without a licence and overloading.

“Joint road blocks will also be held with the South African Police Service to look out for unroadworthy vehicles and drivers for whom warrants have been issued for previous offenses or unpaid fines.”

He said the municipality’s Traffic and Law Enforcement teams had been strengthened significantly to increase their visibility and effectiveness.

“Ten new Traffic and Law Enforcement vehicles have been added to the municipal fleet while ten extra Traffic officers and six Law Enforcement officers have been appointed on a contractual basis.”

Benson further urged pedestrians to be more careful on the roads by avoiding walking on or crossing freeways, walking in dark clothing at night where they might not be seen by motorists and to avoid walking on the roads when under the influence of alcohol.

“Pedestrians account for the biggest number of road fatalities in our country. “One life lost is one life too many and we will work extra hard this festive season to ensure road safety in Kouga,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

