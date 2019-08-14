Keeping our streets safe is our mission

The DA Shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, met with residents of Madiba Bay last week and discussed the issue of crime that is affecting all communities in Jeffreys Bay.

Whitfield, who is also leader of the DA in Kouga, said that children need to grow up in communities that are safe and free from criminals who roam the streets, robbing people and making them fear leaving their homes.

“We have a responsibility to leave the world a safer place so that our children do not grow up in fear,” said Whitfield at a meeting of community leaders in Madiba Bay.

“We need to build a safe community so that people wont fear to leave their houses to go and work. Its important that local government, the Police and initiatives like a neighbourhood watch work together to fight crime.

We must build a safe community so that we can build a prosperous community and that includes more visible policing in our streets,” said Whitfield, who was joined by Mayor Horatio Hendricks and other Jeffreys Bay Councillors at the house meeting of community members who want to establish a neighbourhood watch in Madiba Bay.

Whitfield also went door to door with the DA activists and met with residents who shared their concerns about crime and signed the petition requesting the Minister of Police to increase Police visibility in our towns and communities.

The DA petition calls for the following:

More visible policing and frequent patrols of crime hotspots.

Frequent raids of drug dens and known crime areas as well as the hideaway spots of criminals.

Drastically improve on the response time when attending to complaints of violent crime.

Formulation of a collective crime prevention strategy.

More resources committed to crime prevention initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

