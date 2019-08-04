Junior & Longboard Winners crowned at Vans US Open Of Surfing

Kade Matson and Caitlin Simmers were crowned victors at the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch, a World Surf League (WSL) Men’s and Women’s Pro Junior event.

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Longboard Invitational also celebrated its respective winners Justin Quintal and Kelis Kaleoppa after a brilliant Finals day in solid, three-to-five foot swell at Huntington Beach.

Matson, 16, garnered his first-ever Vans US Open title after overcoming Jett Schilling along with Joh Azuchi and Caleb Tancred in a internationally flavoured Final.

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational displayed some incredible style and amazing footwork as some of North America and Hawaii’s premier longboarders put on an exhibition during their Finals.

Justin Quintal solidified himself at this event with a fifth consecutive victory over Kevin Skvarna, Andy Nieblas and Troy Mothershead.

Kelis Kaleoppa became the youngest women’s winner at just 14 years of age after a beautiful display against her fellow Hawaii contingent Haley Otto, Kirra Seale, and 2017 WSL Longboard champion 2017 WSL Longboard Champion Honolua Blomfield, also from Hawaii.

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Pro Junior Final Results:

1 – Kade Matson (USA) 15.17

2 – Caleb Tancred (AUS) 14.90

3 – Joh Azuchi (JPN) 11.44

4 – Jett Schilling (USA) 9.53

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Pro Junior Semifinal Results:

1 – Caitlin Simmers (USA) 17.23

2 – Alyssa Spencer (USA) 15.80

3 – Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 14.70

4 – Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 12.47

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Pro Junior Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Joh Azuchi (JPN) 13.80 DEF. Jett Schilling (USA) 12.27, Mateus Herdy (BRA) 11.03, Taj Lindblad (USA) 10.83

SF 2: Caleb Tancred (AUS) 12.60 DEF. Kade Matson (USA) 12.20, Taro Watanabe (USA) 11.77, Hagan Johnson (USA) 11.77

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Pro Junior Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 14.93, Alyssa Spencer (USA) 14.50, Sawyer Lindblad (USA) 12.87, Eva Woodland (CRI) 6.40

SF 2: Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 11.27, Caitlin Simmers (USA) 11.00, Samantha Sibley (USA) 11.00, Sol Aguirre (PER) 7.70

Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational Men’s Final Results:

1 – Justin Quintal (USA) 17.00

2 – Kevin Skvarna (USA) 15.67

3 – Andy Nieblas (USA) 13.40

4 – Troy Mothershead (USA) 12.40

Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational Women’s Final Results:

1- Kelis Kaleoppa (HAW) 14.33

2 -Kirra Seale (HAW) 14.10

3 – Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 12.10

4 – Haley Otto (HAW) 7.17

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Courtney Conlogue (USA)

QF 2: Brisa Hennessy (HAW) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

QF 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

QF 4: Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 11.53 DEF. Alyssa Spencer (USA) 10.93

Heat 2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.00 DEF. Zahli Kelly (AUS) 9.83

Heat 3: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.54 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 11.24

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.60 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 12.50

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 11.67 DEF. Mahina Maeda (JPN) 10.87

Heat 6: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 12.17 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.30

Heat 7: Sage Erickson (USA) 12.50 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 11.96

Heat 8: Malia Manuel (HAW) 11.40 DEF. Tessa Thyssen (FRA) 11.17

