Jordy Smith relegated to elimination round at Tahiti Pro

The world’s best surfers commenced competition at the Tahiti Pro presented by Hurley yesterday with the opening round completed in 3 – 5 foot waves at Teahupo’o.

Kelly Slater the 11-time World Champion and current WSL No. 8, survived a slow start in his Seeding Round battle against Deivid Silva (BRA) and Frederico Morais (PRT).

Sitting in third position at the halfway mark, the iconic Floridian posted two scoring waves in a manner of minutes to rocket to first and avoid relegation to the Elimination Round.

“Getting a couple of advancing scores at Teahupo’o can happen pretty quickly as it’s a small playing field,” Slater said.

Stoked to get a win and looking forward to ‘Chopes turning on over the next few days.”

The rounding out of the current Top 10 saw Filipe Toledo (BRA), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Gabriel Medina (BRA) and Julian Wilson (AUS) all advance into Round 3, while Jordy Smith (ZAF) and Ryan Callinan (AUS) have been relegated to the Elimination Round.

“That was a hard heat,” said Ferreira. “It was hard to get in deep but I am glad to get that one. That was one of the best waves of the heat. It is hard to compete when the conditions are like this but I am glad to make it through.”

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o Seeding Round (Round 1) Results:

Heat 1: Soli Bailey (AUS) 9.50, Gabriel Medina (BRA) 6.13, Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 0.77

Heat 2: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 11.50, Jadson Andre (BRA) 9.90, Jordy Smith (ZAF) 3.00

Heat 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 8.83, Adriano de Souza (BRA) 5.50, Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.16, Kauli Vaast (FRA) 7.07, Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 1.20

Heat 5: Joan Duru (FRA) 9.37, Filipe Toledo (BRA) 8.70, Tyler Newton (HAW) 3.54

Heat 6: Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.73, Yago Dora (BRA) 11.20, Matahi Drollet (PYF) 5.56

Heat 7: Kelly Slater (USA) 10.63, Deivid Silva (BRA) 8.76, Frederico Morais (PRT) 8.00

Heat 8: Ricardo Christie (NZL) 10.23, Willian Cardoso (BRA) 9.67, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 7.54

Heat 9: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 12.66, Julian Wilson (AUS) 11.60, Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.34

Heat 10: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.50, Jeremy Flores (FRA) 8.77, Michel Bourez (FRA) 6.90

Heat 11: Owen Wright (AUS) 11.33, Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.36, Jesse Mendes (BRA) 6.26

Heat 12: Seth Moniz (HAW) 11.70, Jack Freestone (AUS) 10.13, Conner Coffin (USA) 9.67

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o Elimination Round (Round 2) Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Matahi Drollet (PYF)

Heat 2: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Tyler Newton (HAW)

Heat 3: Michel Bourez (PYF), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 4: Conner Coffin (USA), Michael Rodrigues (BRA), Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o Past Winners:

2018: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2017: Julian Wilson (AUS)

2016: Kelly Slater (USA)

2015: Jeremy Flores (FRA)

2014: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2013: Adrian Buchan (AUS)

2012: Mick Fanning (AUS)

2011: Kelly Slater (USA)

2010: Andy Irons (HAW)

2009: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2008: Bruno Santos (BRA)

2007: Damien Hobgood (USA)

2006: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2005: Kelly Slater (USA)

2004: C.J. Hobgood (USA)

2003: Kelly Slater (USA)

2002: Andy Irons (HAW)

2001: Cory Lopez (USA)

2000: Kelly Slater (USA)

1999: Mark Occhilupo (AUS)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

