Jordy Smith powers to victory in Round One of the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – The opening day of the Corona Open JBay was an all-day action-fest of high performance surfing, as the world’s best surfers took to the perfect waves of Supertubes in what is the sixth event on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

With a clean three to four-foot swell running and a fresh offshore wind blowing, the conditions were prime for a day of dazzling surfing.

Highlights included Jordy Smith’s power performance in the fourth heat against Brazilian Caio Ibelli and French surfer Jorgann Couzinet, coming out full steam from the get-go and banking a heat total of 13.77 for the win.

In heat six, wildcard Mikey February started off looking powerful and strong, but defending event champion Filipe Toledo woke up and kicked in with some incredible rides, including some massive carving turns in the pocket for a huge final heat score of 17.60 and victory over February, with Ace Buchan (Aus) taking third and heading for the elimination round.

“You just got to take it wave-by-wave,” said Jordy Smith. “I think my style suits this wave. I grew up surfing lots and lots of right-hand point breaks. I think that moulds a lot of the South African surfers’ styles and it suits Jeffreys Bay pretty good.”

Corona Open JBay Men’s Seeding Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 12.03 DEF. Joan Duru (FRA) 10.57, Frederico Morais (PRT) 9.00

Heat 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.43 DEF. Soli Bailey (AUS) 10.67, Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 10.34

Heat 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.16 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 7.33, Jesse Mendes (BRA) 6.74

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.77 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.27, Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 8.67

Heat 5: Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.43 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 9.84, Beyrick De Vries (ZAF) 8.30

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.60 DEF. Michael February (ZAF) 12.83, Adrian Buchan (AUS) 11.77

Heat 7: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.97 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 10.60, Jadson Andre (BRA) 10.56

Heat 8: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 13.17 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 11.84, Willian Cardoso (BRA) 5.27

Heat 9: Ricardo Christie (NZL) 10.66 DEF. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.03, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 6.10

Heat 10: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 12.40 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 10.67, Jeremy Flores (FRA) 9.27

Heat 11: Michel Bourez (FRA) 12.24 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 12.00, Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.86

Heat 12: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13.24 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.23, Seth Moniz (HAW) 10.83

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

Heat 1: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Jack Freestone (AUS), Beyrick De Vries (ZAF)

Heat 2: Seth Moniz (HAW), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Jorgann Couzinet (FRA)

Heat 3: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Jesse Mendes (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 4: Willian Cardoso (BRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Seeding Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.80 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.57, Macy Callaghan (AUS) 8.40

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.33 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.70, Sage Erickson (USA) 9.97

Heat 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.60 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 10.30, Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 9.83

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Remaining Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Silvana Lima (BRA)

More available at World Surf League

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the JBay Winterfest and is the only Championship Tour event on the African continent.

Photo: Jordy Smith in round one at the Corona Open JBay : Photo Kody McGregor

