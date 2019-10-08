Jordy Smith advances at Quiksilver Pro

The Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France continued today in excellent four-to-six foot surf at La Graviere to run through the third rounds of competition in both the men and women’s fields.

Competitors took on the hollow peaks of one of the world’s premiere beach breaks for tubes and put on impressive performances for the large crowds once again assembled on the stretch of sand.

The Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France, stop No. 8 and 9 on the women and men’s 2019 World Surf League (WSL) CT respectively, have already witnessed their fair share of upsetting results in the context of the 2019 World Title races. Conditions favored the bold, as big sections were rewarded and a little bit of luck in positioning went a long way.

The world’s best female surfers took on the shifty peaks of La Graviere following the completion of the men’s round and the title race contenders showed their superiority in the tricky surf.

After shocking the world with one of, if not the deepest barrel ever made at the Surf Ranch a few weeks ago, French surfer Johanne Defay reiterated the feat this time on a Hossegor bomb.

The Reunion Island surfer completely disappeared from view on a frothy right, rode the foam ball and exited cleanly to post an incredible 9 point ride. She quickly backed it up with a solid 7.00 on backhand turns to eliminate Brisa Hennessy (HAW) and move into the Quarters.

When everyone thought Defay pushed the limits of barrel riding in her heat, the defending event winner Courtney Conlogue (USA) decided the bar could be raised a touch higher. In the opening minute of her heat against Roxy wildcard Vahine Fierro (PYF), the Californian locked into a bigger, cleaner wave on her backhand and rode a long and technical tube, exiting right before the shutdown for the first perfect 10 point ride of the event.

Portugal’s Frederico Morais found the first gem of the morning, locking into a bomb in the first heat to post a 9.17 out of 10. Unfortunately that wave came late in the heat for Morais, whereas World No. 3 Jordy Smith (ZAF) had built a strong combination with two barrels early on. Morais got a final opportunity on his backhand but failed to exit the barrel and the South African Smith moved on to the Round of 16.

“I think every heat is important regardless, whether it’s guys trying to re-qualify or for myself eyeing down the title race,” said Smith. “I need to get a win, it’s really simple for me.”

Quiksilver Pro France Round of 16 (Round 4) Match-Ups:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Jeremy Flores (FRA)

HEAT 2: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

HEAT 3: Marc Lacomare (FRA) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)

HEAT 4: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

HEAT 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Adrian Buchan (AUS)

HEAT 6: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

HEAT 7: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

HEAT 8: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Roxy Pro France Quarterfinal Match-Ups:

HEAT 1: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

HEAT 4: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Quiksilver Pro France Round of 32 (Round 3) Results:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.83 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 12.40

HEAT 2: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 8.37 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 6.07

HEAT 3: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 11.16 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 5.30

HEAT 4: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.33 DEF. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 13.00

HEAT 5: Marc Lacomare (FRA) 12.83 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.17

HEAT 6: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 11.93 DEF. Willian Cardoso (BRA) 9.70

HEAT 7: Julian Wilson (AUS) 11.33 DEF. Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 6.17

HEAT 8: Jack Freestone (AUS) 8.56 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 8.33

HEAT 9: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 9.76 DEF. Marco Mignot (FRA) 8.84

HEAT 10: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 8.93 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 8.60

HEAT 11: Seth Moniz (HAW) 12.60 DEF. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 10.77

HEAT 12: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 12.43 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 11.00

HEAT 13: Kolohe Andino (USA) 10.34 DEF. Soli Bailey (AUS) 9.27

HEAT 14: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.50 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.23

HEAT 15: Michel Bourez (FRA) 11.67 DEF. Joan Duru (FRA) 7.56

HEAT 16: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.83 DEF. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 11.77

Roxy Pro France Round of 16 (Round 3) Results:

HEAT 1: Lakey Peterson (USA) 11.16 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 4.07

HEAT 2: Malia Manuel (HAW) 9.06 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 4.50

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.83 DEF. Coco Ho (HAW) 6.53

HEAT 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.34 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 8.50

HEAT 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 7.64 DEF. Paige Hareb (NZL) 5.37

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) 16.00 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 10.17

HEAT 7: Caroline Marks (USA) 10.07 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 3.97

HEAT 8: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 18.93 DEF. Vahine Fierro (FRA) 11.16

