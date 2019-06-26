Breaking News
Five Hyenas sell for R26 000 each at Kirkwood Wildsfees 2019
Big waves for Ballito Pro Junior
Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp
Top Bands Confirmed For Corona Open JBay
South Africa’s 2019 election in numbers
Surfer rescued by NSRI in St Francis Bay
Kouga to review its Spatial Development Plan
Can Jordy Smith Breakaway At The Corona Open JBay
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers
Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay humansdorp lentefees
Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees, in conjunction with Biokineticist Anzerie Harper, is set to present a Women’s Fit Fest – a first for the region.

Activities include a 90 minute fitness event, keynote speakers, and hydration stations powered by Powerade Zero and Aqua Spa.

Tickets for the Fit Fest cost R110 per person, while entry to the Fit Fest and 5km Farm Run or Fit Fest and 10km Farm Run will be R120 and R150 respectively.

Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on Saturday, August 31.

Enter online at www.quicket.co.za from Monday, June 17. Tickets are also available at Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp.

The first 100 online entrants will receive a goodie bag.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive