Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees

Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees

Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees, in conjunction with Biokineticist Anzerie Harper, is set to present a Women’s Fit Fest – a first for the region.

Activities include a 90 minute fitness event, keynote speakers, and hydration stations powered by Powerade Zero and Aqua Spa.

Tickets for the Fit Fest cost R110 per person, while entry to the Fit Fest and 5km Farm Run or Fit Fest and 10km Farm Run will be R120 and R150 respectively.

Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on Saturday, August 31.

Enter online at www.quicket.co.za from Monday, June 17. Tickets are also available at Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp.

The first 100 online entrants will receive a goodie bag.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

