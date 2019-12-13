John Steenhuizen to officially open JBay’s plastic road

Jeffreys Bay – Africa’s first eco-friendly road, incorporating waste plastic, will be officially opened today 13 December 2019.

The section of Woltemade Street between St Francis Street and the Police Station will be closed from 11:00 to 12:00.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality regretted any inconvenience this may cause.

Hendricks will be joined by John Steenhuizen, the leader of the DA, together with provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga and MPL Vicky Knoetze.

Residents of Jeffreys Bay are inited to attend the launch and to meet Steenhuizen. The area across the road from the Jeffreys Bay Police Station is the meeting venue.

Mayor Hendricks and his team will also be holding “friendly roadblocks” in Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp to welcome holidaymakers to the area. Gift packs will be handed out to motorists.

