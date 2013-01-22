John John Florence withdraws from Corona Open JBay

The World title race has just been broken wide open after John John Florence announced his withdrawal from the Corona Open JBay.

Florence is the number one ranked surfer in the world at the moment and his injury related absence from the Corona Open JBay and possibly the rest of the 2019 Championship Tour, means that the door is open for surfers like Jordy Smith to make a run for the World Champion title.

Via his Instagram account John John said: “This has been a really fun year in competition and outside of the jersey. Unfortunately, in Brazil I ruptured my ACL. I’ll be pulling out of JBay and likely the rest of the CT season. I’m opting for surgery so I can be 100% next year. I’m excited for this new adventure and everything I will learn along the way. Thanks for all of the support!”

The Corona Open JBay is being held in Jeffreys Bay from 9 – 22 July and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

Surfers like Jordy Smith and Filipe Toledo are already in Jeffreys Bay and have been taking advantage of the swell that has been around over the past few days.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the crowds of people who will not only be watching the best surfers in the world surfing the best wave in the world but will also be able to watch live music for free.

Some of South Africa’s top bands will be playing in the Supertubes Park during the Corona Open JBay.

Spectators will be able to watch Desmond and the Tutus, Jeremy Loops, The Steezies and many more bands free of charge. More information can be found at:

