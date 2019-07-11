Job vacancy for civil engineering student in St Francis Bay

The St Francis Property Owners are managing a project, funded by the Kouga Wind Farm, to build a pedestrian pathway.

This pathway will provide a safe and convenient access for residents of the Sea Vista Township to the village centre of St Francis Bay where many of this community work and shop.

This project is expected to commence during August and will be completed within three months.

Applications are invited from civil engineering students who have completed at least two years of study towards a civil engineering diploma and require experiential training.

Ideally applications should be from students with homes located St Francis Bay however applications from students with homes located in Humansdorp and Jeffreys will also be considered.

The successful applicant will be:

• paid a basic salary

• expected to provide their own accommodation and transport

• deployed on the construction site on a full-time basis

• expected to work the same hours as the contractor

• required to monitor and report on the performance of the contractor

• supervised by a registered professional engineer who will sign off training documentation

Applicants should forward their CV’s together with their matric and engineering exam results to the SFPO NPC info@sfpo.co.za for the attention of Mr Nigel Aitken.

Applications close on Friday 19 July 2019.

This is an opportunity for a suitable candidate to gain valuable site experience.

Photo: Duck Shots